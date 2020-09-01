BFP probes ‘despedida’ party for ex-Batangas fire marshall

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Monday has vowed to dig deeper into the “despedida” party for a former Batangas City fire marshall which violated quarantine protocols in the midst of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a GMA News report, videos of the August 21 party held in a hotel in the province for outgoing Batangas City Fire Marshal Elaine Evangelista was shown with the BFP personnel in attendance.

The personnel of the Batangas City fire station were caught on camera dancing without masks and were not observing social distancing.

BFP chief Director Jose Embang Jr. said that an investigation is currently on-going.

“Noong August 26 kasi, nagpadala na ng memo (memorandum) ang Civil Service [Commission] at ang DILG kay Secretary Eduardo Año about nga itong nangyaring despedida dito,’’ Embang said.

Upon seeing the video, Embang said that they were indeed the BFP men in the area since their pictures are shown in their records.

Evangelista was named as the new chief of the Biñan, Laguna fire station but her appointment was rescinded following the controversy.

Embang noted that he gave the BFP Region 4-A Director to immediately relieve Evangelista on August 31. (Chito Chavez)

