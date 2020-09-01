NLEX sign Alas, Ravena to fresh 3-year deals

By Waylon Galvez

Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas, the exciting and deadly NLEX Road Warriors guards, on Tuesday signed lucrative three-year contracts at the NLEX office in Balintawak.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao considered the extension contracts signed by two popular players as one big step in the “new chapter” for the franchise which is bidding its first championship.

“We look at this as a new chapter in our quest for a championship,” said Guiao.

“Their deal also means that they’ll be playing side by side for a long period of time… at least for the next three years.”

Alas’ contract expired last August 31, while Ravena’s deal is due to end September 30.

However, the two were signed together on separate three-year maximum deals worth P15.12 million each at the presence of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) president and Chief Executive Officer and NLEX governor Rod Franco, and NLEX president and General Manager Luigi Bautista.

Although they play similar positions as combo guards, Guiao had no problem playing them together that helped NLEX barge to the semifinal stage of the 2017-18 Philippine Cup.

But a knee injury on Alas and a FIBA-sanctioned suspension on Ravena denied NLEX to progress in the following conferences and seasons.

Guiao said the renewal of Alas and Ravena only means the team’s serious bid for not just a playoff spot, but for a number of PBA championships.

“Signing the two, Kiefer and Kevin, is an indication that we want to form the strongest team possible that is capable of challenging the usual contenders for a championship,” said Guiao.

“The two form the core of our guard rotation, they’re also young. Both are healthy and focused – Kiefer after that long FIBA suspension and Kevin after two injuries on his knee.”

“This is the time that their patience had paid off.”

Aside from Guiao, Franco and Bautista, also present at the contract signing are MPTC CFO and NLEX alternate governor Chris Lizo, NLEX COO Raul Ignacio, MPTC South president Bobby Bontia and NLEX representative Ronald Dulatre.

