With authority and power

Gospel: LK 4:31-37

JESUS went down to Capernaum, a town of Galilee. He taught them on the sabbath, and they were astonished at his teaching because he spoke with authority. In the synagogue there was a man with the spirit of an unclean demon, and he cried out in a loud voice, “Ha! What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are – the Holy One of God!”

Jesus rebuked him and said, “Be quiet! Come out of him!” Then the demon threw the man down in front of them and came out of him without doing him any harm. They were all amazed and said to one another, “What is there about his word? For with authority and power he commands the unclean spirits, and they come out.” And news of him spread everywhere in the surrounding region.

Jesus began teaching in the Jewish synagogue. The synagogue was an important part of Jewish religious life because it served as a place of worship during the time of exile when there was no Temple, and it also functioned as a school for young boys during the week. Even after the exile when the Temple was rebuilt, the synagogue continued to operate. A leader was designated to oversee the running of the synagogue. And visiting rabbis were often invited to read the Scriptures and to teach the assembly.

Unlike most rabbis who simply quoted from other teachers of the Mosaic Law, Jesus speaks with authority and power, which is evident in his healing and exorcism. Even the demons recognize that God’s power resides in Jesus. The evil spirit identifies Jesus as “the Holy One of God,” not as a confession of faith, but in submission to the mightier power of God over the evil one.

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

