230 OFWs released from isolation center

BY MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

About 230 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were released Tuesday from the isolation facility at the Philippine Army’s Fort Magsasay in Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija after completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

The send-off ceremony was witnessed by officials from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 led by chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr.

Galvez cited the vital role of the converted isolation facility in the government’s COVID-19 response efforts.

“Our testing efforts should always go hand-in-hand with isolation and treatment,” he said.

The isolation facility, called Mega Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, was originally built as a drug rehabilitation center inside Fort Magsaysay in 2016.

It was converted into an isolation center with more than 500 beds in July 2020 to cater to mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

A total of 478 beds are allocated for COVID-19 patients while 44 beds are being used by medical staff assigned at the facility.

According to Galvez, patients under quarantine in the facility receive 24/7 medical care, free meals, and free Wi-Fi connection. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

