Alas suspended for 15 days for violating health protocols

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA will no longer impose sanction on Phoenix Super LPG coach Louie Alas who was handed a 15-day suspension by his team for violating health protocols being observed during practice.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said an additional punishment is no longer needed since the Fuel Masters are serious enough in making sure that the guidelines are being observed.

He was seen his fingers being taped by a physical therapist and twice entered the Upper Deck Sports Center in Ortigas while either during the time of a different batch of players and while the venue was being disinfected.

PBA teams are only allowed to divide their training sessions by batches composed of four players, a trainer and a safety officer each.

“Maganda to kasi nakikita nila at na mismo ang nagpupulis kaya ok na sa akin,” Marcial said.

Alas is currently serving the ban which ends in the second week of the month for violating protocols thrice.

The Phoenix mentor has since said his violations were purely unintentional but lauded the team for strictly observing the protocols.

For now, Alas is delivering instructions to his team via online until his suspension is lifted while also counting down the number of days before he can rejoin the team.

“15 days ang tagal mo…(seven) days na lang…looking forward,” Alas said on his Facebook account.

