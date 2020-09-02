Douching

BY RICA CRUZ

Hi Doc Rica,

I am happily married with a child with my husband. After a few months, we are back na to our usual sex routine and now getting back na din sa frequency which is from twice a week to every other day.

For some reason, my husband thinks it is enough na magwash na lang daw before and after using a bidet to prevent pregnancy. Tapos napapadalas na din na ang preference nya is to come inside of me. Is there even some ounce of truth to that? Mahirap magbuntis and I don’t think I am ready right now for another baby.

Thank you,

Yellow Crystal

Hello Yellow Crystal!

Congratulations on your baby. And congratulations din for rekindling your sexual routine with your husband. Malaking challenge to go back to your regular sex lives especially after baby number 1. Essential for married couples to still find time to enjoy their sexual relationship while building a family.

The washing of the vagina right after intercourse ay hindi isang form of contraception.

It does not help to prevent pregnancies like available contraceptives in the market. The best that washing can do is para mapanatiling malinis yung vagina mo. Merong method na tinatawag na douching kung saan merong spray na nasa tube at iniispray ito sa loob ng vagina para malinis ito. But this does not really wash off the semen that is already inside. Meron nang mga sperm na nakalangoy sa uterus through the cervix at ito ang pwedeng maging dahilan para magconceive kayo ulit.

Maraming available contraception para maprevent ang pregnancy tulad ng male and female condoms, pills or IUDs. Meron ding vaginal film na spermicides kung hindi kayo komportable with the aforementioned methods. Go to your nearest health care center and ask for options. There are ways to enjoy without worrying about another baby. Goodluck, enjoy and always be safe.

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

***

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and facebook.com/ConservativeAko and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her podcast, bit.ly/conservativeako on Spotify. Join the Conservative Ako Community on Facebook for more advise on sex and love!

