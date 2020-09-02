Duterte awaits task force’s probe on PhilHealth mess

BY ARGYL GEDUCOS

Although Malacañang respects the investigation of the Senate on the alleged corruption activities at PhilHealth, President Duterte would prefer to wait for the result of the probe conducted by his own task force before taking specific action.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after the Senate recommended the filing of malversation and other criminal charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, resigned PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales, and other senior officials over the alleged irregularities in the agency.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Roque said Malacañang respected and acknowledged the effort of the Senate to conduct the investigation in aid of legislation, but Duterte is willing to wait until the task force he created wraps up its investigation.

The task force has until Sept. 14 to finish its own probe.

According to Roque, the task force led by the Department of Justice (DoJ) will probably have a more in-depth investigation than what the Senate conducted because of its members.

However, he said the Senate’s findings will still be considered when the President takes an action. (Argyl Geducos)

