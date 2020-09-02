Ex-Caluan mayor Sanchez confined at Bilibid hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG



Former Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez has been confined at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Hospital in Muntinlupa City, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said on Wednesday.

“Former Calauan Mayor Sanchez was admitted last Monday at the National Bilibid Prisons Hospital,” said DoJ Undersecretary Markk Perete who cited reports he received from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

“He was diagnosed to have electrolyte imbalance secondary to acute gastro enteritis, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, benign prostatic hypertrophy,” Perete explained.

The DoJ spokesman also learned that Sanchez has already sought to be transferred to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) for the conduct of further tests.

“The NBPH is awaiting advice from PGH,” Perete said.

While waiting for response from the hospital, Sanchez underwent confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to determine if he has the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the undersecretary said.

“Last Monday daw nagpa-swab. Usually 3-5 days daw bago ma-release ang result,” he said.

Sanchez has been convicted of seven counts of rape with homicide in connection with the deaths of University of the Philippines (UP) Los Banos students Eileen Sarmenta and her boyfriend Allan Gomez in 1993.

He was also convicted of two counts of murder for the 1991 killing of Nelson Penalosa and his son Rickson, the supporters of the political rival of Sanchez.

Aside from these, he also got convicted for violating the Code of Conduct of Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

comments