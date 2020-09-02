Joshua Garcia eager to clear the air with Gerald Anderson

BY NEIL RAMOS

Joshua Garcia revealed he has reached out to Gerald Anderson, hoping to finally put an end to all lingering questions surrounding the latter’s supposed role in his breakup with Julia Barretto.

In a recent interview with “Cinema News At Home Edition” that aired Friday, Garcia admitted his main reason for this is to dispel any awkwardness if and when they actually meet.

“Para ma-clear lang yung air sa lahat ng nangyari… ang hirap, ang liit ng industriya namin. Ang hirap nung may ka-awkward-an,” he said.

And how did he do it? According to Garcia, he actually sent a text message to Anderson.

“Sabi ko, ‘Bro, Joshua ito. Gusto ko lang maging honest, lahat.’ Tinext ko siya ng ganun, pero hindi pa siya nagre-reply.”

The 22-year-old made clear he didn’t want to fan the flames of controversy.

“I’m being honest lang…wala naman akong kaso sa kanya… sobrang cool na ako sa kanya. Okay na ako sa kanya. Kuya ko kasi siya, same handler kami.”

Prior, both Anderson and Barretto denied accusations they were making sweet music even as she maintained she and Garcia were already a non-item for some time before the whole controversy erupted.

Note Garcia and Barretto recently worked together again in a new project.

Asked if everything is okay between them, Garcia said, “Wala namang kaso, okay naman kami ni Julia. Wala naman kaming problema.”

He went on to add he actually sent a message as well to Barretto.

“Sabi ko, ‘Nice to see you. Thank you for today, tapos ingat kayo ng family mo.’ Nag-reply lang siya ng ‘Thank you.’”

