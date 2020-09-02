Man kills co-worker’s boyfriend over jealousy

By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

An 18-year-old man is facing homicide charges for killing the boyfriend of his co-worker over jealousy in Valenzuela City.

The Valenzuela City Police Station (VCPS) identified the suspect as Joseph Llona from Caloocan.

He was arrested by police inside their residence after allegedly stabbing and killing Jerome Vicente, 20, from Quezon City, boyfriend of his co-worker.

The incident happened at the corner of P. Santiago and Miranda streets in Barangay Paso de Blas at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday when the suspect was on his way home from a drinking session.

“Sa aming pag-iimbestiga, napag-alaman naming galing sa inuman ang suspect at ang girlfriend ng biktima. Matapos ang inuman ay tinawagan ang babae ng kanyang boyfriend na si Jerome. Nagtaka si Jerome kung bakit lalaki ang sumagot sa cellphone, kaya agad pinuntahan ni Jerome ang tirahan ng kanyang girlfriend,” Lt. Armando De Lima, chief of VCPS investigation unit, said.

In a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained from the barangay, the suspect was seen walking when the victim, who was already following him aboard a motorcycle, eventually approached him that led to a confrontation.

The victim then choked the suspect in his neck that prompted the latter to pull out his knife and stab him twice before fleeing.

Col. Fernando Ortega, chief of VCPS, said they were eyeing “love triangle” or “jealousy” as a motive behind the incident.

The victim was rushed to Valenzuela Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

