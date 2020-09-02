Online trade registration extended to Sept. 31

BY JUN RAMIREZ

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has further moved up to the end of the month the registration of online trade.

The extension was prompted by the inadequacy of many revenue district offices in Metro Manila and elsewhere to handle the surge of registrants trying to beat last Tuesday’s deadline in the submission of application because of manpower shortages.

The BIR operates with fewer number of personnel like other government offices to comply with the health safety protocol against the spread of Corona Virus-29.

“All those already into online or digital transactions are advised to register their business activity on or before the stated date (Sept. 30) and no penalty shall be imposed for late registration,” said BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay in Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 92-2020. (Jun Ramirez)

