P6-M shabu seized in Cebu City sting

BY CALVIN CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – Police seized almost a kilo of suspected shabu worth P6 million from two men in a buy-bust operation shortly before midnight Tuesday in Barangay Suba here.

Marvin Torrenueva Enriquez, 38, and Jason Galan Cabellon, 35, were arrested by operatives of the City Intelligence Unit with 937.6 grams of shabu worth P6,375,680.

Col. Josefino Ligan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said police had been monitoring the two men before their arrests.

“They can dispose one to two kilos of shabu. Based on the reports, their supply of illegal drugs originates in Manila,” said Ligan.

Ligan said police have expected that illegal drug peddlers will be more active now that the city is already under a less restrictive community quarantine.

The CCPO, however, warned that the police are on a tight watch on illegal drug peddlers.

“Whatever quarantine classification we have, the police are always there working. We will continue to strictly monitor these illegal drug peddlers,” said Ligan.

The two men said they didn’t know the person who hired them to dispose the shabu.

Enriquez said the transactions were through cell phone calls and they were paid P25,000 after all illegal drugs had been sold.

Enriquez said they were paid through money transfer service.

