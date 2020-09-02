Palace cites Cascolan top missions

BY GENALYN KABILING

Incoming Philippine National Police (PNP) Lt. Gen. Casmilo Cascolan must uphold the rule of law, fight corruption in the police ranks, and sustain the war on illegal drugs during his brief stint as head of the organization, Malacañang said Wednesday.

These are President Duterte’s three marching orders to Cascolan who will take over as police chief when Gen. Archie Gamboa retires Wednesday, according to Presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

Cascolan is expected to serve as the country’s top cop for only two months since he will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 this November.

“To the PNP chief, of course number one is to maintain, uphold the integrity of the rule of law as far as the PNP (Philippine National Police) is concerned,” Roque said over CNN Philippines Wednesday.

“Number two, rid its rank of corruption because that’s the reason the President doubled salary of the Armed Forces and (the police) and what is closest to his heart, sustain the gains of the drug war,” he added.

Malacañang announced Tuesday that President Duterte has appointed Cascolan, currently the second highest police official, to become the next chief of the PNP. Prior to his appointment, Cascolan served as deputy for administration of the PNP.

Cascolan, member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986, briefly served as officer-in-charge while Gamboa recovered from a helicopter crash last March. (Genalyn Kabiling)

