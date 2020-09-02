Police tracing source of rapid test kits found on Manila street

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered the city police to trace the origin of the used coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) rapid test kits that were found scattered along M. Dela Fuente Street in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday night.

Domagoso said the Manila Police District (MPD) is now tracing the source of the improperly discarded waste, warning that any establishment found to be disposing hazardous waste erroneously will face closure orders and charges for improper waste management.

“Mayroong responsable sa sitwasyon na ito and we are now looking kung saang nanggaling yung improper disposal of hazardous materials,” he told reporters Wednesday.

“We can locate maybe the clinic, maybe a private office, maybe a hospital, or maybe a laboratory,” he added.

A closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the Manila city government showed that the used rapid test kits littered on the street after they fell from a pedicab carrying the trash. (Minka Tiangco)

