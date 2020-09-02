Serena launches bid for 24th Grand Slam with straight-set win

Six-time winner Serena Williams got off to a winning start Tuesday at a US Open like no other, being played without spectators and with stringent measures to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Williams powered past 96th-ranked Kristie Ahn, 7-5, 6-3, as she launched her protracted pursuit of a record-equaling 24th singles Grand Slam title on day two at Flushing Meadows.

Williams overcame the loss of her first service game in the opening set to advance at a virtually empty Arthur Ashe Stadium, where artwork by black artists is displayed in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement against racial injustice.

“I was really happy with how I just fought for every point no matter how I was playing,” said Williams, joking that it felt like she hadn’t won a match in straight sets “since the ’90s.”

It has been more than three years since Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open — when she was already pregnant with daughter Olympia.

