Stallion kicks off resumption of PFL training sessions

- Home
- Business
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
By JONAS TERRADO
Three clubs kicked off the resumption of training sessions in the Philippines Football League on Wednesday with strict health measures being observed at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite.
Stallion-Laguna was the first club to train with Kaya-Iloilo following suit while United City was due to practice for the first time since the former Ceres-Negros was transferred to a new ownership.
Mendiola FC 1991 and the Azkals Development Team were allotted schedules for Thursday but are currently finalizing some logistical concerns.
New member Maharlika FC, on the other hand, won’t be able to train until RT/PCR tests which members of the team took part Wednesday at the Philippine Football Federation office come back negative.
Maharlika became the PFL’s sixth member after its club license was approved the other day by the PFF’s first instance body.
PFF and PFL officials are hoping that everything goes smoothly in their bid to start the season next month.
PFF president Nonong Araneta is aiming for the PFL to begin the season in 30 days.