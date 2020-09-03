Coach Bo Perasol denies Maroons trained in Cavite

By Kristel Satumbaga

University of the Philippines (UP) coach Bo Perasol said Wednesday they are ready to answer queries after reports came out that his men’s basketball team allegedly trained in Cavite during the pandemic.

Perasol said the UAAP Board has the right to investigate the matter, but denied reports that his squad practiced and violated government health protocols.

Several media outlets reported that the Maroons were caught in a video and photo training in Cavite last July where the province was under General Community Quarantine.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla happens to be one of the team’s godfathers.

Under the Joint Administrative Order signed by the Department of Health, the Philippine Sports Commission and the Games and Amusements Board, only professional sports in basketball, 3×3, football and boxing were allowed to train during GCQ.

Perasol denied such videos of team practices during quarantine exists.

“There are no videos of team training. Probably it would be a video of Bright (Akhuetie) shooting around,” he said.

Perasol also said it was only Akhuetie who practiced shots that day, with him as a “ball boy”.

In a previous interview, Perasol said they have been doing weekly online workouts to keep his players active during quarantine. Their strength and conditioning coach have also assigned their players individual training programs to do at home.

UP’s latest issue comes in light of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and National University’s (NU) controversies involving their teams allegedly training during quarantine.

