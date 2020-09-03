Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, family test COVID-19 positive

BY NEIL RAMOS

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram Wednesday to post an 11-minute video revealing he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

He described the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure.”

Thankfully, they have since won their battle against the dreaded virus.

The “Jumanji” star said his daughters “bounced back” after experiencing sore throats for several days.

He and his wife both had a “rough go” at it, though.

The 48-year-old former professional wrestler related that he and his family caught the virus from close family friends, who, apparently, did not know where or how they contracted the virus.

In any case, Johnson said the ordeal has made him more conscious about his health.

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I’ve been more than a few times,” he said. “My No. 1 priority is to always protect my family and my loved ones … I wish it was only me that tested positive. It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut. We as a family are good, we’re on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we’re healthy.”

He continued, “We are counting our blessings right now. We are well aware you don’t always get to the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier. I have had some of my best friends lose their parents to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving. We are counting our blessings, but we are good.”

In the caption, he advised: “Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive.”

Johnson is just the latest Hollywood actor to admit he tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, singer Pink, as with actors Idris Elba and Allysa Milano, among many others, also made public their experience having contracted the virus.

