James Yap very emotional as he leaves his family in Italy

By Waylon Galvez

Two years ago when James Yap left for Indonesia to play for the national team during the 2018 Asian Games, the Rain or Shine superstar had little problem leaving his family, especially his then two-year-old son Michael James, knowing that in two weeks they’ll be reunited.

But Wednesday afternoon was very hard, knowing full well that it will take months before they will see and hug each other again as the charismatic PBA star left for Manila from Italy for the resumption of the team training and hopefully the restart of the league.

That’s what transpired when the two-time PBA Most Valuable Player Yap said his farewell to his son whom he dearly calls ‘Bugoy’ and two-year-old daughter Francesca Michelle, as well as fiancée Michela Cazzola.

Yap’s flight will have a stopover in Doha, Qatar before his trip back to Manila.

“Of course sobrang ma-miss ko sila,” Yap told Tempo the other day from Milano Marittima, Italy. “Three months na talagang bonding… spend time kami together sa bahay or sa labas.”

“Pero need ko na umuwi kasi balik na ang PBA. Alam naman – of course si Mic – before pa kami pumunta dito na kapag balik na ang PBA, kailangan ko na bumalik ng Pilipinas – trabaho siyempre.”

Yap did his best by setting the mindset of his kids, especially his son who is now four years old, but each time he tells them that he is going back to the Philippines, they would always ask him to stay.

“Siyempre mahirap, sasabihin sayo ni Bugoy “no papa stay here don’t go” and siyempre nadidinig sa kuya niya, ganun din sasabihin ng daughter ko… si Sisi. Kaya mahirap talaga,” said Yap.

“Palagi ko sinasabi, ‘ papa needs to work, I need to go back to training and play’, sasagot naman sayo ‘ train here’ or ‘just play outside we have a park here’… so yes iba na ngayon nakaka-intindi na.”

Yap and family left for Italy in early June despite strict travel protocols due to a coronavirus outbreak in what the 38-year-old veteran forward described then as urgent family matters.

During his stay in the province of Ravenna, which is about three hours away from Rome, the 6-foot-2 Yap had daily workouts to stay fit in time for the PBA resumption of practice session.

However, he said that most of his time was spent with family.

“Kain sa labas, pasyal sa park or sa mall. Dito kasi pwede na halos lahat gawin. Maluwag na ng konti. Kaya nakaka-pasyal kami maski yung mga bata puwede na sa labas,” said Yap.

A member of the 40 Greatest Players in the PBA, Yap said he would be following government protocols as soon as he arrives, including staying in a hotel for a 14-day quarantine and submit himself for swab testing upon his arrival at the airport.

Once cleared after the quarantine, Yap said he is looking forward to seeing his teammates and coaches, adding that he is excited to report to practice session of the Elasto Painters at the Reyes Gym in Mandaluyong City.

However, though his focus would be on getting back his game shape, Yap said his thoughts would always be on his family, particularly in this period that there is still the threat of COVID-19.

“Hindi mawala na mag-alala… kaya sabi ko basta ingat pa din,” said Yap.

“Maski maluwag na dito, kailangan pa din mag-ingat. Practice pa din yung mga kailangang safety protocols like wearing of face mask and physical distancing kapag nasa labas ng bahay.”

