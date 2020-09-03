More ‘Tocayo’

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

One column isn’t enough for the “Tocayo” topic. “Tocayo” is the word men use to refer to namesakes.

Aga Muhlach and the late Atty. Aga Arellano (father of Drew).

Albert Martinez, Muhlach.

Nestor Cuartero, Torre, De Villa.

Ryan Agoncillo, Soler, Eigenmann.

Alfie Anido, Lorenzo.

William Martinez, Reyes.

Rafa Siguion Reyna, Alunan.

Benjie Paras, Felipe.

Manny Valera, Fernandez, Pichel.

Vic Sotto, Felipe, Delotavo.

Martin Nievera, Del Rosario.

Marc Logan, Solis, Abaya.

Andre Paras, Yllana.

Danny Dolor, Cruz, Riel.

Rudy Fernandez, De la Peña.

Jay Ilagan, Manalo, Delgado.

Gary Valenciano, Estrada.

Bobby Vasquez, Benitez.

Ric Rodrigo, Manrique Jr.

Jerry Codiñera, Olea.

Jojo Salvador, Panaligan, Gabinete.

Arnell Ignacio, Pineda.

Pepito Rodriguez, Vera Perez.

