National pageant director, batchmates give back to alma mater

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

Celebrities regularly take time out of their busy schedules to do good, lending their power to a variety of important causes.

In the spirit of being selfless and putting others first, national pageant director Josephus Canabuan led his batch mates in giving back to his alma mater during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Canabuan and members of the Baesa High School 2003 – Banyuhay Cares donated face shields, facemasks, alcohol foot dispensers and painting from BJMP-Tagaytay City to faculty members. These are just a few of the ways they’re helping.

“Health is wealth. And we all need these items to protect ourselves from the deadly virus. Let’s stay safe and healthy all the time,” said Canabuan.

Joining the charity event were other batchmates Ruth Ann Roquillo, Mary Joyce dela Cruz, Diah Bais Angela Cobitan-Ong, Carol Aquino, Nikky Gomez, Angela Cobitan, Cherry Ann Rosario, Jaison Gonzales, Roseanne de Villa, Edmond Cana, Maricel Domasig; Class Valedictorian Rowena Baetiong Kitan; and 1st Honorable Mention Mary Jane Vitug.

Canabuan and his batchmates were welcomed by faculty members Eduardo L. Carlos Jr., AP Department Head; Dr. Bernadette S. Carlos Mapeh, Department Head; Cora A. Geremia, Math Department Head; Marites B. Doloricon, Science Department Head; Sheila Marie O.Monte, Filipino Department Head; Marilou N.Felipe, ESP Department Head; Dr. Marian H. Alejandrino, TLE Department Head; Decena J. Fabelinia, English, coordinator, Rizalina F. Bueno is the school principal. The teachers thanked them for the donation.

Canabuan, who graduated salutatorian in the school, and his school batchmates have also established a group dubbed “Banyuhay Cares” which aims to support one another amid

School batchmates in eight sections have bonded together for the “family” support group: sections Euclid, Pythagoras, Pascal, Descartes, Hamilton, Newton, Lobachevsky, and Mandelbrot. (Robert R. Requintina)

comments