Pinoy karateka bags 5th gold

By Waylon Galvez

Online karate sensation James De los Santos claimed his fifth gold medal as he beat Nejc Sternisa of Slovenia, 25.9-23.4, in the final of the e-Karate Games 2020 last Thursday.

“I’m really happy to clinch my fifth virtual gold,” said De Los Santos. “This will push me even more to train harder and eventually reach No. 1 (in the world ranking). I’m really thankful to those who supported me.”

He earlier ruled the Athletes E-Tournament last month, the Balkan Open eTournament last July, the Korokotta Cup last June and the Palestine International Karate Cup last April.

