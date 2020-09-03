UST coach faces sanction for Sorsogon bubble

By Kristel Satumbaga

The UAAP Board of Managing Directors has reportedly recommended to sanction University of Santo Tomas men’s basketball coach Aldin Ayo for being behind the team’s training bubble in Sorsogon during quarantine.

Sources said the recommendation will be forwarded to the league’s Board of Trustees composed of presidents from the eight member universities, which will finally decide on the issue.

It was not clear if the sanction would be a suspension or a ban.

The UAAP Board of Managing Directors convened on Thursday to tackle issues of teams allegedly training despite government health protocols, but no word yet on the reports of other schools.

The “Sorsogon bubble” controversy has put UST in the spotlight over the past few weeks, leading to the departure of its five players and the resignation of the university’s athletic director Fr Jannel Abogado OP.

A separate meeting between officials of the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) Group would be held next week to determine the next steps on the issue following Tuesday’s meeting with UAAP officials.

UAAP has already submitted UST’s internal probe findings to the JAO Group, but only furnished copies to the Department of Health (DOH) and Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

