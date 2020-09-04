361 OFWs from Lebanon arrive home

A Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight with 361 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from Beirut, Lebanon arrived in Manila Friday.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said the flight was chartered by the Department of Labor and Employment and Department of Foreign Affairs.

The national flag carrier deployed its 370-seat Boeing 777-300 (RP-C7778) for the Manila-Beirut-Manila repatriation flight, Villaluna said.

PAL Flight PR8680 departed Manila last Sept. 2 and arrived in Beirut after 12 hours and nine minutes.

Upon arrival in Manila, the repatriates were briefed by Bureau of Quarantine and PAL representatives on the required testing and quarantine protocols. They underwent RT-PCR COVID-19 test.

They were moved to their designated quarantine facilities where they will stay until test results are released. (Ariel Fernandez)

