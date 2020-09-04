Hooked on K-drama

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: Creativity is allowing yourself to make mis­takes. Art is knowing which ones to keep. – Scott Adams

*

DISCOVERING K-DRAMA: No thanks to various states of quar­antine and long periods of time (more than 5 months) spent at home, doing nothing, Filipino televiewers discovered, or, in the case of many, rediscovered, the magic and charisma of K-dra­ma.

Worldwide, it is known as the Hallyu phenomenon.

Every other person I know, based on posts I read on Facebook and other social media, seems to have something to say, or like, or love about South Korean series programs like “Crash Landing on You,” “King,” “Doctor Romantic,” and so many other titles.

Many go ga-ga over their ac­tors, memorizing their difficult to pronounce names, knowing their personal histories.

While many locally produced teleseryes are currently off the air as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, their followers have suddenly developed a liking for Korean programs in the mean­time. Many of these are available for streaming on Netflix and other existing Korean channels.

*

HIGHEST RATING: K-drama shows have become so popular among local viewers that a recent survey showed that they ranked highest on Netflix’s line-up of of­ferings. Only two Filipino movies made it to the top 10 at the time of the survey.

The finding has prompted director Erik Matti to say that when the lockdown is finally lifted, and all work goes back to normal hopefully, Filipino-made teleseryes may have lost a huge chunk of their market. K-dramas may have snatched them away in the time of ECQ and GCQ.

Winning back that lost audi­ence may be the biggest chal­lenge to local TV.

comments