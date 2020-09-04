‘Kristine’ enters PAR

BY ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

Typhoon “Haishen” (international name) entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday morning and was given a local name “Kristine,” the 11th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

In the latest weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), it said that Kristine entered PAR at around 9 a.m. Friday and was spotted off 1,340 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

The typhoon packs a maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph while moving northwestward at 15 kph. (Alexandria San Juan)

