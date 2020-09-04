Pageant columnist takes animal welfare to the streets

BY ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

A pageant columnist for a national daily and National Awardee for 2019 Eton Concepcion is taking his animal welfare campaign to the streets these days as he feeds the homeless and hungry cats and dogs.

Concepcion, who also works for the Philippine National Police (PNP) at Camp Crame in Quezon City, considers this as his biggest achievement by far when it comes to taking care of stray animals.

“Last year, I came across Whitey, the street dog of a poor family living in a kariton with 5 small kids. Going home from office, I would bring Whitey food to eat, and also give some to the children. However, after several months I learned that they had relocated;

“But I consider my biggest achievement is Scaly, a street-smart dog that practically resembled a zombie when I saw her in April 2020. It was saddening to see the dog suffering from heavy mange or scabies. I knew how super itchy and achy it was. Subsequently, I started to give her food and mixed it with tablet-medicine to treat her malignant skin disease;

“And I also got support from some good Samaritans namely Queen Riza Oben Dormiendo, Queen Rochelle Ong, Queen Mary Salubre, PltCol Madelle Mandigma Pedrezuela, Directress Jhona Gimena, Ms. Chloe Sedanto-Mojica & Sedanto Family, PCCI Dragon Lady, Joya Gonzalez, Queen Michelle Vitug Encarnacion and The MMG Queens headed by Queen Mitzie G. Gil. It’s amazing that after a few weeks, Scaly has shown improvement and is being cured. She’s slowly turning into a beautiful dog,” said Concepcion in an online chat recently.

“Feeding the strays gives me even greater satisfaction knowing that they can only depend on you, especially, during this pandemic. While it’s better that we should stay at home, I think it’s a real challenge to come out and give them food. It’s funny that several FB friends have called me the new St. Francis of Assisi;

“I never saved or screen-captured them. It’s something to be compared to a saint but I’m just an ordinary person who happened to have a passion for animals. I believe that in a highly technical world, ruled by money, we have to make a difference in other’s lives. Like giving voice to the voiceless animals;

“I make it a point to post acts of cruelty committed against animals so as to affect 3 or 5 of my 5 thousand friends. I know, it starts in a single step. I can say that I’ve achieved a lot in life, in my work and hobbies (pet contests);

“But I always believe that these awards and recognitions are nothing if we don’t please our Lord Jesus Christ. And to this I say that loving nature is loving God.”

Concepcion has dogs and cats which he considers as children. He pampers them with vitamins and food. And as a responsible pet owner, he takes them to the veterinary clinic for anti-rabies, deworming, 5-in-1, vitamins, etc. “We have 5 dogs in the house here in Quezon City, namely, Donald, Ughie, Jackie, Giggy and Shamcey and 3 cats: Cochi, Mingming and Catri, all rescued cats. Outside our gate, we support more street cats, which are used to our daily-hourly feeding program, we named them Kitiket, Grandmaket, Momiket, Big Kahel and Small Kahel. It’s very important to check on their medical records and have regular visits to the vet. It’s part of responsible furparenthood.”

It’s costly to have pets in the house. But Concepcion said that he always saves a portion of his salary for the food and medicines of his pets.

“It’s not just costly or expensive but its pretty tiring because they take much of your time. One sack of dog or cat food amounts to more or less two thousand bucks and cats and dogs are basically matakaw so I need to cut on my personal budget to provide for them. Medyo cut muna sa personal na luho,” he said.

Concepcion also enjoys joining dog shows where he creates colorful and festive costumes for him and for his pets. He and his dogs have already received tons of recognition in various pet contests.

“Dog contests are no simple matter. They have become so competitive that it demands so much time, money and effort. But it always pays off when you win. It’s a most rewarding experience. I never expected to make a record in wins in pet costume contests in such a short period. I’ve become known in the Dog & Cat Fashion Show to bring amazing and unique costumes that some competitors have come to be intimidated by me. But I always come to a contest to enjoy first and bring something to the audience. I give them my best but not to expect much.”

So how did he come to love animals so much? Concepcion recalled: “I think it’s natural in me. But I guess, after watching the acclaimed 1998 movie ‘Babe’ about the lovable pig, opened up my eyes and influenced me to give up eating meat. And seeing stray cats and dogs as I walk after office, drove me to do something for them.”

Concepcion makes an appeal to non-animal lovers: “Well, not all people can be animal-lovers. I can’t do anything about it. But what I’m sad about is when people would be so cruel and treat animals inhumanely. We see them everywhere even in the media. I always got mad at how some are so insensitive to animals. Just recently, on national TV, somebody even boasted about how their family liked eating Ostrich. I unfriended one popular TV scriptwriter who boasted on social media about eating Ostrich. Smart lady but so insensitive.” (Robert Requintina)

