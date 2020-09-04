PH military denies attacking Aetas in Zambales

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

The Armed Forces of the Philippines slammed the New People’s Army for feeding false information to indigenous people (IP) advocate groups questioning the reported maltreatment and torture experienced by Aetas at the hands of soldiers in San Marcelino, Zambales.

Major Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, denied the claim of Indigenous Peoples’ Rights International that the military is involved in the “escalating and brutal attacks” against IPs.

“We take exception to that sweeping statement by some quarters who may have been fed false or fabricated information,” Arevalo said.

“We do not tolerate in our ranks transgressions of peoples’ rights. As a matter of fact, we are protectors of human rights especially of IPs who often fall victims of abuse and exploitations by CTG (communist-terrorist group) and blame the AFP for it,” he added.

Indigenous Peoples’ Rights International had called out the military over the alleged bombing of Aeta communities in San Marcelino last Aug. 21.

Three IPs were reportedly detained and subjected to torture by the soldiers from the Philippine Army 7th Infantry Division (7ID). One of them was allegedly forced to eat human feces by a soldier.

However, these allegations were belied by Arevalo.

“The recent baseless charges against the Army personnel from 7ID who operated in Zambales turned out to be hearsay, unfounded claims, and lies,” he said. “Even the alleged bombing of Aeta communities by military personnel was belied by their chieftain Marcelo Galado,” he added.

Arevalo said what occurred was a military operation against suspected members of NPA which resulted in the capture of several communist rebels.

He said among those apprehended during the operations were suspected NPA fighters belonging to the same IP community “who perpetrated the baseless accusations of human rights violations” against the military.

The 7th ID had also denied the bombing and the alleged maltreatment and torture of Aetas.

“Nonetheless, should they have any complaints, we encourage them to report the same to AFP units with documents or testimonies to substantiate the allegations of abuse and we will take appropriate actions,” Arevalo said.

