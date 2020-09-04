Rhea Santos, news anchor sa Canada

BY RUEL J. MENDOZA

Balik sa pagiging news anchor ang former “Unang Hirit” host at broadcast journalist na si Rhea Santos sa pamamagitan ng OMNI News: Filpino Edition, isang Filipino news program na umeere sa Canadian television.

Makakasama ni Rhea sa naturang news program ay ang former ABS-CBN journalists na sina Ron Gagalac and Marieton Pacheco. Kasama rin ang Pinoy reporters na sina Andy Aquino, Paula Saraza and Theresa Redula, Arvin Joaquin and Theresa Barrera.

Heto ang pinost ni Rhea via Instagram:

“Marking this day that I’m able to do my passion to tell stories that matter to my ‘kababayan’ here in Canada. You will all meet the Filipino team of OMNI News in the coming days.”

Nag-migrate last year sa Vancouver, Canada and buong pamilya ni Rhea para doon magsimula ng panibagong buhay at para na rin mag-aral siya sa British Columbia Institute of Technology.

May 19 years experience si Rhea sa news broadcasting.

