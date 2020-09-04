What do men think when watching porn?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RICA CRUZ

Hi Doc Rica,

Me and my boyfriend were very sexually active before the pandemic and then he went to US and now we find ourselves in a long distance relationship. For the past two years kasi halos daily or twice a day kami kung magsex. When I have my period, it is either I play with him or go down on him naman. Mahirap for him but he keeps assuring me that he is masturbating regularly to help him through this. He watches a lot of porn now which intrigues me what he thinks of when he masturbates to that.

Thank you,

Face Shield

Hi Face Shield,

Medyo challenging talaga ang transition from daily or twice a day sexual activity with the partner to going solo and long distance. This will really test your relationship because parang hindi pa magiging normal ang situation any time soon. I understand your concern and curiosity kasi your boyfriend will be relying more on masturbation and self-pleasure than you being there. As long as you feel comfortable with that, I believe that it’s okay.

However, it is quite difficult to say what men are exactly thinking about when looking at porn. Some imagine themselves as the guy, hence there are some porn movies na point of view ng guy ang perspective or for some, they would rather prefer to be the audience where they get aroused by watching two people do it in front of them.

Overall, medyo wide ang range ng sexual fantasies ng both men and women. Merong iba who fantasize more than others, this includes activities that they may be able to do or those that they can only fulfill by fantasizing over them. It is good to maintain constant communication with your partner to see other ways to get through the distance. I am sure you can look for creative ways to enjoy and pleasure each other.

With love and lust,

Rica

***

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psy­chologist, Sex and Relation­ships Therapist, and Sex Edu­cator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_rica­cruz in Twitter and IG.

comments