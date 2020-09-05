2 Pinoy survivors from sunken cargo vessel rescued; search for other crewmen halted

By BETHEENA UNITE, ROY MABASA***

The two Filipino survivors from the sunken Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel have been in contact with their respective families, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

This developed as the search and rescue mission on the remaining missing crew members of the ill-fated vessel was temporarily suspended Saturday as Typhoon 10 is expected to hit Japan.

The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka confirmed that the search and rescue operations were halted.

The DFA also said that the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) continue to monitor and coordinate the situation with the Japanese Coast Guard, shipowner and the manning agency to extend all appropriate support for the Filipino seafarers and their families.

The Panamanian-registered freighter cargo ship, MV Gulf Livestock 1, was carrying 43 crew, including 39 Filipinos and 5, 800 cows, when it sank off the waters of Amami Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

It was reportedly ferrying cattle from Napier, New Zealand to Tangshan, China when it issued a distress call at around 1:20 a.m. (12:20 a.m. in the Philippines) on Wednesday, September 2.

Since then, two Filipinos have been found.

The first survivor is 45-year-old Filipino chief officer Eduardo Sareno, 45, who was able to survive after diving into the sea after wearing a life jacket.

He was rescued by the Japanese Coast Guard hours after the freighter transmitted a distress signal early Wednesday when it was 115 miles west of Amami Oshima Island.

A video released by the Japanese Coast Guard showed the dramatic rescue of Sareno while floating in darkness and being led to a boat with a rope.

The DFA said Sareno is currently recovering in the hospital and is reported to be in “good health.”

The second Filipino survivor was found alone floating in a life raft.

“He is conscious and able to walk,” the DFA said, adding that it is withholding the identity of the rescued seafarer pending his consent to publish his name.

The Filipino survivors will be repatriated to the Philippines once COVID-19 protocols are cleared, the DFA said.

