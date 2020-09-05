82 QC barangays set up COVID isolation facilities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 82 Quezon City barangays have already set up their own isolation facilities for asymptomatic and mild coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, Mayor Joy Belmonte said Saturday.

Belmonte said this translates to a total of 860 beds, which add to 2,000 existing beds that the city already has in its HOPE isolation facilities.

“Tataas pa ang bilang na ito dahil inaasahan natin na marami pang barangay ang gagawa ng sarili nilang pasilidad,” Belmonte gave assurance.

Home quarantine is being discouraged in Quezon City, among other cities, as it “was highlighted by a recent report from the city’s BantAI COVID data monitoring” that an increase in infection was due to exposure to positive patients undergoing home quarantine, the local government said.

“There have been reports that household infection is continuously growing due to the fact that some family members have resumed work,” Belmonte explained.

Meanwhile, for barangays that have no capacity to put up their own isolation facilities, the city’s COVID-19 Task Force head Joseph Juico assured them that nearby barangays will be asked to assist them.

“They can also bring their patients to any of our Hope Community Caring Facilities, which now have more than 2000 beds for patients,” he added. (Joseph Pedrajas)

comments