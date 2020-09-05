Amenities are also needed in proposed PBA bubble – Vargas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said it would be a big help for the league if amenities can be added in the proposed bubble setup for the possible resumption of the season next month.

“Staying too much together is kinda difficult if you don’t have recreation,” Vargas said in Wednesday’s episode of Sports Page.

Vargas added that the bubble doesn’t have to be like the NBA version inside Disney World, but it would be a big help if those inside will have something to do other than basketball-related activities.

“It doesn’t need to be like Disneyland, but if the place is close to or can offer recreation to our people, I think it would be a big help,” said Vargas.

“Also, there’s got to be a place where people can exercise and a gym that is fully equipped,” he added.

The PBA has received additional interests ever since it announced plans to hold a bubble in hopes of holding a compacted season from the second week of next month till December.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league would rather have a compact season than holding a shortened tournament.

The plan got full backing from NLEX coach Yeng Guiao and Rain or Shine counterpart Caloy Garcia, saying that a longer duration of the bubble could pose mental health risks for everyone.

The league’s Board of Governors is expected to meet this week to discuss the bubble proposal.

comments