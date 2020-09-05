Avid cage fan passes away

By JONAS TERRADO

Basketball was among the interests Lloyd Cadena shared before his rise as one of the country’s most popular social media personalities was cut short with his sudden demise.

Cadena, who on Friday passed away at the age of 26, had made known of his fondness watching PBA games as well as supporting Gilas Pilipinas.

In fact, Cadena dedicated one vlog where he asked his neighbors of their reaction about the brawl between Gilas Pilipinas and Australia in July 2018, describing the incident as “FIBA Wrestling Cup.”

The vlog, titled “TAMA BA ANG GINAWA NG GILAS SA AUSTRALIA BOOMERS?” drew more than 364,000 views on YouTube.

He later became one of the influencers tapped to promote last year’s FIBA World Cup, with Cadena wearing a Gilas practice jersey.

“Thank you Lloyd Cafe Cadena for always supporting our #GilasPilipinas Team,” the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said after sharing one of Cadena’s posts last year.

It is unknown how big of a basketball fan Cadena is but had tweeted numerous times about the PBA and Gilas games he watches on television.

“OVERTIME, sigawan ang mga tao. Hindi ako makarelate #PBA,” Cadena tweeted on May 6, 2012 while watching the thrilling Game 7 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals between B-Meg and Talk ’N Text.

Cadena was also active tweeting Gilas in a losing effort against host China in the final of the 2015 FIBA Asia Championship.

“Bawi nalang sa FIBA Qualifications. Congrats Gilas and Congrats rin China #GilasTamangPanahon,” he tweeted after Gilas’ 78-67 defeat.

One of his last basketball-related tweets came on Sept. 1, 2018 when he asked fans why they are watching the PBA.

“Bakit ka nanonood ng PBA?” said Cadena. “A. Fan ka ng Basketball B. Ayaw ilipat sa gusto mong channel C. Tumaya sa Ending.”

