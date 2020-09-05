Bill protecting online buyers pushed in Senate

BY HANNAH TORREGOZA

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said Friday the passage of the proposed Internet Transactions Act will help protect consumers amid the radical changes in the country’s business climate with more online entrepreneurs now registering.

Gatchalian said it is imperative that all government regulatory bodies and online shopping platforms “get their acts together” to track down and protect consumers from unethical and unscrupulous business practices on the Internet as more and more people are now shifting to online transactions.

While e-Commerce will undoubtedly make transactions faster and easier while strengthening the country’s digital economy, consumers run the risk of being fooled into buying products that may be detrimental to their health.

“This is a dilemma of the future. There are a lot of online platforms right now and they have the entire marketplace where suppliers can get all the products all over the world,” Gatchalian said. (Hannah Torregoza)

