Controversial UST coach steps down over Sorsogon bubble

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Carlo Anolin

University of Santo Tomas men’s basketball head coach Aldin Ayo has reportedly stepped down from his post Friday.

The Varsitarian, UST’s official student publication, confirmed the recent development Friday night.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and shall face the appropriate sanctions.”

Ayo added that he will be going to a “personal retreat” and thanked the Thomasian community for its support.

Possible sanctions on UST and Ayo are looming after officials of the Joint Administrative Order Group and Commission on Higher Education agreed Friday to submit a report to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the reported “Sorsogon bubble.”

The JAO Group are also planning to send a report to the Department of Justice on Monday.

The reported training camp led to the departure of its five players, namely CJ Cansino, Brent Paraiso, Rhenz Abando, Ira Bataller and Jun Asuncion, and the resignation of its athletic director Fr. Jannel Abogado O.P.

comments