DENR puts crushed dolomite boulders on Manila baywalk

BY ELLALYN DE VERA-RUIZ

An official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) clarified that crushed “dolomite boulders” and not the “white sand” will be used to fill the 500-meter stretch of the baywalk as part of the Manila Bay rehabilitation.

DENR Undersecretary for Solid Waste Management and Local Government Units Concerns Benny Antiporda said the “sand” that was brought to Manila was from Cebu.

“Kasi bawal iyung sand na ibiyahe na galing sa mga coastal natin,” he said in a video message sent to reporters.

Fisherfolk group Pamalakaya earlier criticized the plan of the DENR to fill a portion of the Manila Bay baywalk with “white sand.”

The group further described the planas “artificial rehabilitation focusing on aesthetic appearance rather than addressing the environmental degradation problems” of Manila Bay.

“Filling of white sand would less likely contribute to the rehabilitation and restoration of the degrading Manila Bay,” Pamalakaya national chairperson Fernando Hicap said.

However, Antiporda defended the DENR rehabilitation plan and asked the public to take care of the Manila Bay.

“Kailangan kumilos na tayo at magtulong-tulong na tayo,” he said.

Antiporda said the DENR is slowly bringing down Manila Bay’s coliform level but it is still far from reaching the standard level. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

