Pacquiao once again on the cover of Ring Magazine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Ring Magazine has released a special issue for November 2020 with Manny Pacquiao on the cover.

The cover, which the famed magazine revealed Thursday, features an illustration of Pacquiao and his fights against Ricky Hatton in 2009 and Marco Antonio Barrera in 2003.

Artist Richard T. Slone made the cover illustration while former HBO Sports analyst and veteran sportswriter Larry Merchant wrote a foreword for the said issue.

A digital version of the magazine is already available through Ring’s official website RingTV.com while a hard copy of the issue will be made available on Sept. 12.

Pacquiao has appeared more than 30 times in cover of the Ring magazine, the first being in April 2004 when he shared the spotlight with Antonio Tarver.

One of the covers featuring Pacquiao was an illustration made by Slone featuring the Filipino fighter and ring legend Oscar de la Hoya in December 2008 in anticipation of their super fight held in the same month.

comments