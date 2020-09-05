Police lieutenant gunned down in Quezon City

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

A police officer aboard his motorcycle was killed by two motorcycle-riding assailants in a daring ambush in Quezon City Saturday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified him as Lt. Samad Baharan, 53, who was detailed at the Police Community Affairs Development Group of the Philippine National Police.

A witness who saw the incident told police that the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. while Baharan was traversing Tandang Sora Ave. in Barangay Culiat.

Two gunmen who were aboard a motorcycle suddenly appeared and fired several shots at Baharan before fleeing the crime scene, the witness added.

Baharan died due to gunshot wounds, police said.

QCPD Director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo has ordered his men to conduct an investigation to establish the motive behind the killing.

