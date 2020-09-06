2 Dawlah Islamiya members killed in South Cotabato

By JOSEPH JUBELAG

Two suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiya terror group were killed while another one was arrested by government security forces in simultaneous operations in Polomolok, South Cotabato, on Saturday.

Police Lt. Col. Alex Joe Orcajada, Polomolok police chief, identified the slain suspects as Mohammad Abdul Basier Bin Paucan and Ricky Maguisulan while their arrested cohort was identified as Abdul Rashid Maranguit.

He said Paucan was killed after he reportedly shot it out with police and military operatives who raided his house in Barangay Rubber, Polomolok, while Maguisulan was slain after he resisted arrest during a separate raid on his residence in Barangay Koronadal Proper.

Security forces, on the other hand, arrested Maranguit during a separate raid on his house in Barangay Magsaysay where the raiding team seized several grams of shabu from the suspect.

Police said Paucan yielded a 20-gauge homemade pistol and several grams of shabu.

The raiding team seized two rifle grenades, one .45-caliber pistol and several grams of shabu in the house of Maguisulan in Barangay Koronadal Proper.

Police said the suspects are said to be members of Dawlah Islamiyah terror group under its sub-leader Abu Omar operating in SOCSARGEN (South Cotabato, Sarangani and Gen. Santos City) area.

Authorities tagged the local terror group responsible for the gun-slaying of Patrolman Bryan Costelo and Corporal Witzel Russ Betantos, both assigned to Polomolok police station.

The two cops were waylaid while conducting security patrol in Barangay KoroNadal Proper, Polomolok, last April 29.

The group was also tagged in the killing of PSenior Inspector Herman, Gabat, Polomolok deputy police chief, in 2017.

Police said the local terror group was also involved in the bomb attack outside the laying-in clinic in Barangay Apopong, this city, in September 2018 which injured eight people including a minor.

Authorities said the local terror group was involved in criminal activities, including illegal drug trade, carnapping, and gun-for-hire as means to raise operational funds for the organization.

