3 former UST stars in running to replace Ayo

By Kristel Satumbaga

The search for the next University of Santo Tomas men’s basketball coach is now ongoing after the school formally accepted Aldin Ayo’s resignation.

Sources told Manila Bulletin-Tempo that UST alumni are clamoring for some members of the four-peat champion team in the 90s to take over the coaching reins and rebuild the crumbling squad that has lost a whole coaching staff and five players due to the Sorsogon training bubble controversy.

Among those reportedly being considered are Siot Tanquincen, Chris Cantonjos and Estong Ballesteros.

“Siguro para ma-share nila yung ‘Never Say Die’ attitude nila sa mga bata ngayon, lalo na at may pinagdadaanan,” said an alumni, who requested anonymity.

“Saka itong mga candidates na to, dumaan kay coach Aric Del Rosario. Kaya siguro pupwede nilang ma-share yung UST winning tradition na yon sa mga bata.”

Tanquingcen boasts of three PBA titles for the Brgy Ginebra Gin Kings, while Cantonjos was a former coach of the UST Tiger Cubs.

Ballesteros, for his part, was an assistant for University of the East.

UST has been under fire over the past weeks after the reported training bubble allegedly violated government health protocols. It led to inquiries from the UAAP, the Joint Administrative Order Group and Commission on Higher Education, as well as the resignation of UST athletic director Fr. Jannel Abogado, Ayo and his assistants McJour Luib and Jinino Manansala, and the departure of five players.

Possible sanctions await both Ayo and the University as the case is being elevated to the Inter-Agency Task Force.

