 Discuss bubble setup – Yeng

By WAYLON GALVEZ

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said that there should be a discussion among the PBA, coaches, and players on the bubble setup for the resumption of the Philippine Cup.

“I hope sa susunod makapag-bigay din nga mga inputs ‘yung mismong ikukulong doon sa bubble. Kaming coaches and players ang sisistensiyahan ng two months so sana makapagbigay din kami ng ideas,” Guiao said.

“Ang isa kasi na kailangang ma-address is mental issue kasi hindi rin biro ‘yung malayo sa family, but at the same time we need to preserve, keep the integrity of the bubble na gagawin ng PBA.”

Guiao proposes to allow family members to visit players and coaches once a week.

He said this setup is doable if the bubble facility is either in Metro Manila or nearby provinces like Pampanga, Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna that are accessible by family members via car.

Once inside the bubble, players and coaches could only see family members since physical contact like hugs or kisses should be prohibited and they are separated by some form of a barrier.

