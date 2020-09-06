Longtime Manila Bulletin lifestyle editor Ethel Timbol passes away

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY AA PATAWARAN

Ethel Soliven Timbol, long-time lifestyle editor of The Manila Bulletin, passed away in her sleep in her room at St. Luke’s at BGC in Taguig at 4 a.m. on Sept. 6. She was in the hospital for pneumonia. She was 80 years old.

Born on Jan. 22, 1940, she was the daughter of politician Benito Soliven and the youngest sister of Philippine Star founder, publisher, and journalist Maximo Soliven.

Timbol had had a long history of illness, including diabetes and cancer, with which she battled for years.

She was a strong personality. She joined the Manila Bulletin in 1960, beginning her long career in journalism in the police beat. Even as a beat reporter, she was tasked to handle a page catering to the youth. Other beats she covered included education and the Commission on Elections.

She was appointed lifestyle editor in 1976, in which, collaborating with Manila Bulletin columnist Deedee Sytangco, she started a column advocating consumer rights. She retired from

the Manila Bulletin in 2007, wrapping up a 47-year career in journalism. Hers was among the

strongest journalistic voices, especially in the lifestyle circles.

She is survived by her children Alex, Bebeth, and Dabi. Her other son Peter died earlier.

comments