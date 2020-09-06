Make it count

BY MARILYN C. ARAYATA

If you would be dealing everyday with someone whose personality and values are exactly like yours, would you be happy? What adjustments would have to be made, and why?

Asking these gives rise to more questions: Do you believe in give and take and a peaceful coexistence? Do you even do things without being asked, and do you avoid causing any conflict? In others words, do people feel blessed or irritated when you’re around?

Imagine what the world would be like if you were replicated. Imagine a hundred or a thousand versions of you! Are you exactly the kind of person that you would like to have as a sibling, son/daughter, co-worker, boss, friend, parent, or partner?

The hustle and bustle of daily life, as well as various distractions, prevent us from reflecting on our thoughts, feelings, and actions. Almost everything becomes automatic and customary. We keep moving, but it does not necessarily mean that we are growing. Here are more things to consider.

Nobody’s perfect. Be patient with the faults and shortcomings of other people. They have to be patient with yours.

There’s always room for improvement. What can you do to become a better person?

People who are afraid to show their authentic self always feel miserable and unfulfilled. Are you living the life that you want and not the one prescribed by others?

