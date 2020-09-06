Man held for sexually exploiting 3 minors in Cebu City

By CALVIN CORDOVA*

CEBU CITY—Police arrested a 41-year-old man accused of sexually exploiting three minors in a mountainous area in Barangay Quiot here past midnight Sunday.

Police Col. Josefino Ligan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Jose Nuñez Baylosis Jr. was caught with the three minors when he was arrested.

The boy and the two girls, aged between 15 and 16, were later turned over to social workers.

Ligan said the suspect brought the three minors to the secluded place and asked them to perform sex.

The suspect recorded the sexual act on video, Ligan said.

“Three cell phones were recovered in the area and we will have them examined to check if they had lewd videos. We are investigating if he made profit by exploiting the minors,” said Ligan.

Ligan said the police started monitoring the suspect after they were tipped off that the man was repeatedly seen bringing minors in the area.

Ligan said that according to the reports they received, the man would befriend minors by bringing them to restaurants.

The man would then invite the minors for a drinking session. He would then start luring them to perform sexual acts after he gained the trust of the unsuspecting minors.

The man will be charged for violating the Republic Act 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons) as amended by RA 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons.

With the incident, police advised parents to monitor their children to prevent them from falling prey to such illegal activities.

