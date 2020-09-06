Miami’s Fil-Am coach nears Eastern Conference Finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Eric Spoelstra has given the Miami Heat their best chance of making the NBA Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in six years after racing to a stunning 3-0 lead over the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The Fil-American coach steered the Heat on the cusp of claiming a spot in the East Finals after rallying from 11 points down early in the fourth to shock the Bucks 115-100 in Game 3 of their conference semifinal series.

Jimmy Butler nailed 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, enabling Miami to frustrate top Most Valuable Player candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee for the third straight game.

Miami will try to go for the sweep on Monday morning Manila time inside the Walt Disney World in Orlando.

It was the 78th win in 118 playoff games for Spoelstra, who brought two NBA titles to South Florida in 2012 and 2013.

Spoelstra last guided the Heat to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2014 behind the star trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Miami defeated top seed Indiana 4-2 but lost to San Antonio for the title in five games. Since then, the Heat have won just one playoff series prior to this year.

The Heat have won all seven games in this year’s postseason, beginning with a four-game sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference first round.

comments