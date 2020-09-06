- Home
GOSPEL: MT 18:15-20
*
JESUS said to his disciples: “If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have won over your brother. If he does not listen, take one or two others along with you, so that ‘every fact may be established on the testimony of two or three witnesses.’ If he refuses to listen to them, tell the Church. If he refuses to listen even to the Church, then treat him as you would a Gentile or a tax collector. Amen, I say to you, whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. Again, amen, I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything for which they are to pray, it shall be granted to them by my heavenly Father. For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”
* * *
The Gospel talks not only about “fraternal correction,” but beyond it… to win our brother/sister to the Lord, that is, to bring the person back to the community, the family, and the fold of Christ. The intention of Jesus is that “no one should be lost.” That is why, the attitude of Jesus towards sinners depicted in the Gospel is: first, to reach out; second, to open hearts to reconciliation; third, the Church as the go-between.
Yet, as brothers and sisters, we are responsible for each other, just like the prophet Ezekiel who was appointed watchman for the house of Israel… to speak against the wickedness happening in his country.
Jesus came to the world that we might have life. “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him” (Jn 3:17). Every person is valuable in the eyes of the Lord. Christ offered himself as expiation of sins, even dying for us sinners.
* * *
SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.