RitKen, nakatapos na ng pelikula

BY RUEL J. MENDOZA

Katatapos lang ng walong araw na shooting para sa upcoming film na “My First and Always” sa Pagsanjan kung saan kabilang sa cast ang Kapuso loveteam na sina Rita Daniela at Ken Chan.

Sa isang Instagram post, pinasalamatan ni Rita ang mga nakasama niya sa project.

“Sepanx is real! i’ve been with these amazing people for 8 days and i miss them so much. most especially ang aming bonggang bonggang direktor, @direklouieignacio, direk carlo and direk abijah! direk ross, sa aming stylists na si mars ashley, ate may, john glen thank u ate @only_pomposa and jonggi! sa aming stillman. @gabdelumpa. sa prod & staff, beauty, ate katya, sir @dennisevangelista888 at marami pa pong iba. most especially sa @hbeproduction, miss @harlenebau, sir @herbert.bautista.397, kuya hero bautista.”

Nag-share din si Rita ng ilang behind-the-scenes photos nila ni Ken sa Pagsanjan Falls.

Ang “My First And Always” ang unang pelikula na pagsasamahan ng RitKen love team.

Dahil meron pang pandemic, present sa kanilang shooting locations ang Department of Health at ang Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases para i-swab test ang buong cast and production crew.

Maingat daw ang lahat sa shooting at pina-practice nila ang safety protocols tulad ng social distancing, pagsuot ng face mask at face shield at ang paghuhugas ng kamay.

