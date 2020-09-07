100 families lose homes to Malabon fire

BY MINKA KLADIA S. TIANGCO

Around 100 families were rendered homeless in a fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Tugatog, Malabon City Saturday.

Investigation showed that the fire started on the second floor of the house of a certain Romeo Pelican at around 6:08 p.m.

The fire reached first alarm after three minutes and went up to second alarm in less than 10 minutes.

Firefighters declared the blaze under control at around 8:29 p.m. and put out at around 11:50 p.m.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Public Information Office- National Capital Region (BFP-PIO-NCR) said around 35 houses were affected by the fire. Damage to properties was estimated at P430,000.

Arson investigators are still determining what may have caused the fire.

