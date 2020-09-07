After 13 seasons, former MVP Williams announces retirement

By JONAS TERRADO

TNT KaTropa’s Kelly Williams on Monday announced his retirement after 13 PBA seasons highlighted not only by championships and individual accomplishments but also for his ability to overcome health problems, injuries and age.

The 38-year-old Williams took to social media to reflect on a career that actually began in 2005 when the Fil-American was invited by then-coach Chot Reyes to try out for the national team.

“It’s with gladness (and) sadness that I announce my retirement from basketball. I couldn’t have predicted that I’d have the kind of career I was able to experience,” Williams said.

“Thank you Philippines for giving me solid ground to grow as both a player and a man for the last 15 years. Thank you PBA for giving me access to your stage for 14 seasons and to the great fans who supported me during my time.

“I gave my all when I put Pilipinas and my teams on my chest and I hope you felt that,” he added.

Williams won six championships with Sta. Lucia and TNT and won Most Valuable Player honors in 2008. He also represented the Philippines in the 2007 and 2011 FIBA Asia Championship.

But Williams will probably be best remembered for bagging two Comeback of the Year honors, joining Bong Alvarez as the only multi-time winners of the award handed by the PBA Press Corps.

Williams won his first in 2010 when he was able to get back into form after dealing with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a rare blood disorder, that forced him to miss the remainder of the 2008-09 campaign.

His second Comeback Player of the Year came in 2017 when Williams became a key veteran presence for TNT after years of continuing to deal with ITP and an MCL injury in 2015. No player has since won the award.

After playing for Magnolia in the now-defunct Philippine Basketball League and suiting up for the Philippines in the pocket tournaments, Williams was selected as the top pick by Sta. Lucia in the 2006 PBA Draft.

Williams immediately made an impact with his athleticism and high-flying act, averaging 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds in 45 games on his way to winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2007.

The following year, Williams led the Realtors to their second and last PBA championship by beating Purefoods in a hard-fought Philippine Cup Finals that went the full seven games.

Williams reunited with Reyes when he was traded to TNT in a midseason trade in 2010, beginning a run that would see the Tropang Texters chase history.

TNT nearly won the historic Grand Slam in 2011 and claiming three consecutive PBA Philippine Cup titles from that same year until 2013, earning the distinction as the first team to gain permanent ownership of the Jun Bernardino Perpetual Trophy.

